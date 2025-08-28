Deployment of Typhon Missiles in Japan Stirs Geopolitical Tensions

The United States and Japan are collaboratively reinforcing their defensive stance in Asia with the temporary deployment of the Typhon missile system in Japan. Announced by both Japanese and American officials, this strategic move is part of the Resolute Dragon exercise scheduled for September 11 to September 25.

This decision also underscores an effort by Washington to bolster a diverse range of anti-ship weaponry across the region, aiming to counterbalance growing geopolitical challenges. The Typhon's previous deployment in the Philippines drew criticism from China, heightening the potential for diplomatic tensions.

While it remains uncertain if the missile system will be activated during the exercise, its inclusion seeks to bolster deterrence capabilities and elevate cooperative defense measures between the allies. Capable of striking targets in China and Russia, the Tomahawk and SM-6 missiles present in the Typhon launchers signify a notable enhancement in strategic military readiness.