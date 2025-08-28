Typhon Missile Deployment Fuels Tensions in Asia

The deployment of the 'Typhon' intermediate-range missile in Japan as part of a joint U.S. and Japanese military exercise is likely to strain relations with China. Announced by officials on Thursday, the temporary deployment is a strategic move by Washington to bolster its anti-ship weaponry in Asia.

Japan's Ground Self Defense Force confirmed the Typhon system would be stationed at the U.S. Marine Air Station Iwakuni during the Resolute Dragon exercise. This deployment follows a precedent set in 2024 when the missile was first deployed in the Philippines, drawing sharp criticism from China.

While officials have not confirmed if the missile will be fired during the exercise, the main objectives are to enhance deterrence, response capacity, and integrated operations. The Resolute Dragon exercise, running from September 11 to September 25, underscores the region's growing military complexity. The Typhon system's capabilities, including launching Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 missiles, present a significant strategic asset with extensive reach.