Typhon Missile Deployment Fuels Tensions in Asia

A joint U.S. and Japanese military exercise involves the deployment of the 'Typhon' missile in Japan, sparking potential anger from China. This missile system is part of a U.S. strategy to strengthen its presence in Asia with anti-ship weapons. The exercise aims to enhance deterrence and response capabilities.

The deployment of the 'Typhon' intermediate-range missile in Japan as part of a joint U.S. and Japanese military exercise is likely to strain relations with China. Announced by officials on Thursday, the temporary deployment is a strategic move by Washington to bolster its anti-ship weaponry in Asia.

Japan's Ground Self Defense Force confirmed the Typhon system would be stationed at the U.S. Marine Air Station Iwakuni during the Resolute Dragon exercise. This deployment follows a precedent set in 2024 when the missile was first deployed in the Philippines, drawing sharp criticism from China.

While officials have not confirmed if the missile will be fired during the exercise, the main objectives are to enhance deterrence, response capacity, and integrated operations. The Resolute Dragon exercise, running from September 11 to September 25, underscores the region's growing military complexity. The Typhon system's capabilities, including launching Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 missiles, present a significant strategic asset with extensive reach.

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

