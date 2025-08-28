Left Menu

CG Semi Pioneers India's Semiconductor Revolution with First 'Made in India' Chip

CG Semi is set to launch the first 'Made in India' semiconductor chip from its new pilot facility. Backed by the government and partners, CG Semi is making significant investments to build two production facilities, projected to generate over 5,000 jobs and scale production to 15 million units.

Semiconductor company CG Semi is on the verge of a major milestone as it prepares to roll out the first 'Made in India' chip from its pilot facility. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the development, highlighting it as a crucial step in India's semiconductor journey.

Inaugurated by Vaishnaw and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, the CG Semi's G1 facility has commenced operations, marking a significant achievement as the first of its kind in Gujarat. The plant is designed to help customers test chips before placing orders, with hopes of releasing the first chip soon.

Supported by both central and state governments and collaborating with international partners, CG Semi is investing over Rs 7,600 crore to develop two facilities targeting a total production capacity of 15 million units. The facilities are expected to generate substantial employment and place India prominently on the semiconductor map.

