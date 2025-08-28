Left Menu

India's Tablet Market: A Sharp Plummet Amid Changing Priorities

India's tablet PC market dropped by 32.3% in the first half of 2025 due to cutbacks in government-funded programs, according to IDC. Samsung led the market, while Lenovo and Apple held second and third positions respectively. The detachable segment grew, but overall volumes dwindled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's tablet PC market witnessed a drastic decline of 32.3% in the first half of 2025, with total shipments reaching 2.15 million units. This downturn is linked primarily to reductions in government-backed manifesto programs, a key driver in commercial shipments, as highlighted by a recent IDC report.

Despite a shrinking market, Samsung emerged as the leader with a commanding 41.3% share, leveraging public sector education projects and a strategic push targeting online channels. Lenovo and Apple followed with 12.3% and 11.8% shares respectively, each capitalizing on different market segments.

The report underscores an 18.9% year-over-year increase in the detachable tablet segment alongside a massive 44.4% decline in the slate category, impacting overall market performance. Notably, Acer witnessed the steepest fall with a 73% year-over-year shipment drop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

