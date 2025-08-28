India's Tablet Market: A Sharp Plummet Amid Changing Priorities
India's tablet PC market dropped by 32.3% in the first half of 2025 due to cutbacks in government-funded programs, according to IDC. Samsung led the market, while Lenovo and Apple held second and third positions respectively. The detachable segment grew, but overall volumes dwindled.
India's tablet PC market witnessed a drastic decline of 32.3% in the first half of 2025, with total shipments reaching 2.15 million units. This downturn is linked primarily to reductions in government-backed manifesto programs, a key driver in commercial shipments, as highlighted by a recent IDC report.
Despite a shrinking market, Samsung emerged as the leader with a commanding 41.3% share, leveraging public sector education projects and a strategic push targeting online channels. Lenovo and Apple followed with 12.3% and 11.8% shares respectively, each capitalizing on different market segments.
The report underscores an 18.9% year-over-year increase in the detachable tablet segment alongside a massive 44.4% decline in the slate category, impacting overall market performance. Notably, Acer witnessed the steepest fall with a 73% year-over-year shipment drop.
