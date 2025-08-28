Pioneering 'Make in India': boAt and HrdWyr Unveil Indigenous Chip

Tech innovator boAt announced its collaboration with semiconductor startup HrdWyr to design a fully indigenous chip for its upcoming premium True Wireless Stereo (TWS) charging cases, set to launch early next year.

The chip, named HrdWyr Indus 1011, benefits from cutting-edge intelligent battery management innovations and showcases advanced design capabilities entirely achieved within India. Tata Electronics supports the process through assembly, packaging, and testing, emphasizing domestic execution, according to a company release.

This collaboration marks a milestone in boAt's evolution as it transitions from global chipset collaborations to nurturing homegrown talent. boAt co-founder and CEO Sameer Mehta highlighted the company's dedication to the 'Make in India' initiative, while HrdWyr CEO Ramamurthy Sivakumar stressed the importance of semiconductor and AI innovation for economic independence. This strategic partnership signals India's readiness for global-scale semiconductor manufacturing.

