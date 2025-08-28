Day Five Showdowns: Stars and Surprises at the US Open

Day five at the US Open unfolded with exhilarating performances and unexpected twists at Flushing Meadows. Italian sensation Lorenzo Musetti effortlessly defeated Belgium's David Goffin in straight sets, advancing to the third round.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, last year's quarter-finalist, showcased her skill by overcoming Viktorija Golubic. She set up a highly anticipated third-round match against Greek star Maria Sakkari.

Elsewhere, tennis stalwarts like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic demonstrated their grit on the court, navigating past their opponents with varying degrees of challenge. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu cruised into the third round, underscoring her comeback as fans eagerly anticipate the next clashes.

