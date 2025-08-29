Left Menu

Marvell Tech's AI Chip Dreams Dim as Data Center Demand Disappoints

Marvell Technology's shares dropped due to underwhelming demand forecasts for AI custom chips from data centers. Despite meeting revenue expectations, the company's future outlook trails analyst projections due to external market pressures and competitive challenges from Microsoft and Amazon's growing cloud services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:50 IST
Marvell Tech's AI Chip Dreams Dim as Data Center Demand Disappoints
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Marvell Technology faced a significant pre-market drop of 11.3% in share value following a concerning outlook for data center demand that didn't meet high investor expectations. The excitement around AI-driven custom chips, particularly for cloud-service giants like Microsoft and Amazon, has been tempered by recent trend reversals, highlighting potential market cooling.

CEO Matthew Murphy emphasized that the volatile demand linked to custom application-specific integrated circuits is affecting the company's performance. Notably, third-quarter data center revenues are expected to remain flat sequentially, though the exact causes remain unclear. Analysts from Morgan Stanley describe the fluctuations as typical but expressed surprise over the persistent annual revenue drop in Marvell's ASIC division.

Adding to the challenge, a report suggests that Microsoft's AI chip release could be delayed, affecting Marvell's order fulfillment. Additionally, Marvell finds itself under competitive pressure as it faces aggressive growth from competitors like Google's Cloud and Azure from Microsoft. Analyst Kinngai Chan highlights Marvell's relatively smaller scale and multivendor sourcing by customers as factors that could hurt its profitability. Despite reporting a $2.01 billion revenue for the second quarter, Marvell's future earnings forecast lagged behind market expectations, instigating investor caution reflected by its lower price-to-earnings ratio compared to Broadcom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Examine POSH Act Implementation for Women Lawyers

Supreme Court to Examine POSH Act Implementation for Women Lawyers

 India
2
Petitions in the River: 'Ungaludan Stalin' Under Scrutiny

Petitions in the River: 'Ungaludan Stalin' Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Govt won't do injustice to Marathas over quota demand, but other communities won't face injustice either: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde.

Govt won't do injustice to Marathas over quota demand, but other communities...

 India
4
Boosting India's Medtech: A Strategic Blueprint for Global Leadership

Boosting India's Medtech: A Strategic Blueprint for Global Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025