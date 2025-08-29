Left Menu

End of Tariff Exemption: E-Commerce Costs Surge

The U.S. has ended the tariff exemption for packages valued under $800, affecting e-commerce, small businesses, and consumers. The change aims to restrict narcotics flow and increase tariff revenues. Retail analysts expect prices to rise and trade on platforms like eBay and Etsy to be affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:58 IST
End of Tariff Exemption: E-Commerce Costs Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States terminated its tariff exemption for packages valued under $800 as of Friday, impacting e-commerce operations, small businesses, and consumers. This policy shift aligns with efforts to control narcotics imports and boosts tariff revenues, officials noted.

The exemption initially broadened under the Trump administration to combat opioid trafficking, particularly from China. Ending it is projected to inject an additional $10 billion annually into U.S. treasury while helping the domestic textile industry combat unfair competition.

The change could raise prices on e-commerce platforms, impacting sites like eBay and Etsy. Companies must now navigate the complexities of full tariff applications on all packages, posing initial logistical hurdles as they adapt to the new customs demands.

TRENDING

1
BJP Warns MLA Kushwaha After Bhind Collector Spat

BJP Warns MLA Kushwaha After Bhind Collector Spat

 India
2
Delhi's Record-Breaking Wettest August in 15 Years

Delhi's Record-Breaking Wettest August in 15 Years

 India
3
Tragic End: Relationship Conflict Turns Fatal in Kutch

Tragic End: Relationship Conflict Turns Fatal in Kutch

 India
4
Delhi Metro Heist: Female Gang Busted

Delhi Metro Heist: Female Gang Busted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025