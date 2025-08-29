Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Exports to China, Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix

The U.S. government is revoking exemptions for Samsung and SK Hynix, making it harder for these companies to receive American semiconductor equipment in China. The move could benefit Chinese equipment makers and U.S. competitor Micron while affecting the sales and shares of U.S. equipment makers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:07 IST
U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Exports to China, Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government is escalating its restrictions on chip exports to China by revoking exemptions that previously allowed Samsung and SK Hynix to receive American semiconductor manufacturing equipment. This regulatory change will now necessitate licenses for these companies to obtain essential equipment for their operations in China.

Intel's China operations are also affected, although the company sold its Dalian unit earlier this year. The licensing overhaul is expected to reduce sales for American equipment manufacturers like KLA Corp, Lam Research, and Applied Materials, which have already seen their shares decline following the announcement.

With the revocations taking effect in 120 days, domestic Chinese equipment makers might gain competitive ground, filling the gap left by U.S. companies. This adjustment comes amid ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, affecting multiple sectors, including rare earths and agricultural imports.

TRENDING

1
Italian Swimmers in Turbulent Waters: Shoplifting Incident at Singapore Airport

Italian Swimmers in Turbulent Waters: Shoplifting Incident at Singapore Airp...

 Italy
2
Jharkhand Braces for Torrential Downpour: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Jharkhand Braces for Torrential Downpour: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

 India
3
Chiquita's $30 Million Comeback: Bananas Back in Panama

Chiquita's $30 Million Comeback: Bananas Back in Panama

 Global
4
Toto Wolff Confirms 'Formality' in Contract Talks with George Russell Amid 2026 Speculations

Toto Wolff Confirms 'Formality' in Contract Talks with George Russell Amid 2...

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025