WhatsApp Patches Major Cyberespionage Threat

WhatsApp has announced the identification and subsequent resolution of a sophisticated cyberespionage campaign exploiting vulnerabilities in both its application and Apple devices. The company confirmed that fewer than 200 users worldwide were affected by this breach.

Amnesty International's Security Lab is actively collecting forensic data from potential victims, according to Donncha O Cearbhaill, the head of the lab.

The initial findings suggest that both iPhone and Android users, particularly those involved in civil society, were targeted, and other apps may have been compromised as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)