Left Menu

WhatsApp Patches Major Cyberespionage Threat

WhatsApp has identified a high-level cyberespionage operation exploiting security flaws in its app and Apple devices. The platform has patched these vulnerabilities, affecting fewer than 200 users globally. Amnesty International is gathering forensic data to assess the impact on potentially at-risk individuals, including civil society members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 04:03 IST
WhatsApp Patches Major Cyberespionage Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WhatsApp has announced the identification and subsequent resolution of a sophisticated cyberespionage campaign exploiting vulnerabilities in both its application and Apple devices. The company confirmed that fewer than 200 users worldwide were affected by this breach.

Amnesty International's Security Lab is actively collecting forensic data from potential victims, according to Donncha O Cearbhaill, the head of the lab.

The initial findings suggest that both iPhone and Android users, particularly those involved in civil society, were targeted, and other apps may have been compromised as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Athletic Struggles and Resilience at the U.S. Open

Athletic Struggles and Resilience at the U.S. Open

 Global
2
Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions

Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions

 Global
3
U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China

U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China

 Global
4
American Dreams Shattered: US Hopes Falter at Tennis Showdown

American Dreams Shattered: US Hopes Falter at Tennis Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025