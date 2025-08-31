Left Menu

Norway Chooses the UK for Historic Naval Frigate Deal

Norway has selected Britain as its strategic partner for new frigates in a historic £10 billion deal. The agreement, involving joint operations in northern Europe, aims to enhance maritime defense, particularly monitoring Russian submarines. The deal promises significant industrial cooperation with Norway's industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway has made a landmark decision by choosing Britain as its strategic ally in acquiring new frigates, marking the country's largest military investment ever. The £10 billion deal is aimed at boosting Norway's maritime defense capabilities, amid competition from Germany, France, and the United States.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere emphasized the importance of these frigates in defending national sovereignty. With Norway being NATO's steward covering the vast expanse of the North Atlantic near Russian submarines, the acquisition will play a vital role in monitoring these underwater vessels, headquartered on the Kola Peninsula in the Arctic region bordering Norway.

The new fleet will see a combined operation of 13 anti-submarine warfare frigates between the UK and Norway. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the deal's benefits, including significant job creation across the UK and enhanced collaboration with Norwegian industry. The arrangement aligns with broader regional defense efforts following geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

