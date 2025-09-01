Ashok Leyland Powers Ahead with Rs 5,000 Crore Battery Initiative

Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has committed to investing Rs 5,000 crore over the next decade in the development of next-generation batteries. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering both automotive and energy storage sectors.

The extensive initiative will support Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle lineup, along with addressing non-captive demand across the entire automotive and energy storage industries. The company has formed a long-term exclusive partnership with CALB Group, a prominent Chinese battery technology firm.

Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja emphasized the company's dedication to sustainable mobility, highlighting this partnership's role in creating a localized battery supply chain in India. A Global Centre of Excellence will be established as a hub for further research and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)