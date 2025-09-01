ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

ECU Worldwide, a subsidiary of Allcargo Group, announced the launch of its new digital platform, iTopaz. Collaborating with industry giants like IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Amazon Web Services (AWS), ECU Worldwide is set to replace its aging Topaz ERP system with a cutting-edge cloud-enabled solution.

The iTopaz platform marks a significant step in the company's roadmap toward digital transformation. It features a web-based architecture that prioritizes security and scalability. IBM Consulting is playing a critical role in cloud migration, TCS is supporting the current ERP infrastructure, and AWS is aiding in transitioning to open-source frameworks.

Set for completion by 2027, the iTopaz rollout aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience across 180 countries. According to Adarsh Hegde, Managing Director at ECU Worldwide, this shift will fortify the company's digital prowess, fostering innovation and customer-focused solutions.