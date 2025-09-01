Semicon India 2025: Shaping the Future of Semiconductors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2025', aimed at bolstering India's semiconductor industry infrastructure and innovation. The event begins Tuesday and focuses on sustainable development within this critical sector.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office highlights Modi's active participation over the event's duration, including a roundtable with CEOs that signifies India's serious commitment to building a powerful semiconductor ecosystem.

The conference promises sessions on technological advancements, policy implementation, and international cooperation, drawing over 20,750 attendees, including 2,500 international delegates. To showcase India's potential as a semiconductor hub, it presents a series of initiatives such as the Design Linked Incentive scheme and strategic investment opportunities.

