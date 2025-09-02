Belgium's Bold Move: Recognizing Palestine at the U.N.
Belgium has announced its intention to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state during the U.N. General Assembly, according to a statement by Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. The news, shared via social media platform X, is yet to be independently verified by Reuters.
Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report at this time, but the news development has already stirred discussions within diplomatic circles.
