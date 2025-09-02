Left Menu

AI Revolution: Job Creator Not Job Destroyer

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds significant potential for job creation in India. He instructed officials to utilize AI tools, like ChatGPT, responsibly. Despite concerns about automation affecting jobs, Goyal assures AI will boost employment and technological advancement, advocating for its ethical use.

  Country:
  • India

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionize the job market in India, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Speaking at an industry event, Goyal stated that AI will not reduce employment, but rather increase job opportunities across the nation.

Goyal encourages decision-makers to integrate AI tools such as ChatGPT into their daily operations. He mandates transparency in AI utilization, ensuring that all AI-generated inputs are clearly stated. While acknowledging potential ethical challenges, Goyal remains optimistic about AI's role in India's tech-driven future.

Despite skepticism about AI's impact on jobs, Goyal believes in the country's adaptability and innovativeness. He urged against being deterred by concerns over technological disruptions, emphasizing that AI's proper adoption could lead to substantial economic benefits and job creation in the long term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

