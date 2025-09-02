Erdogan Criticizes U.S. Visa Revocation for Palestinian Leaders
Turkish President Erdogan urges the U.S. to reverse its decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials, which prevents their attendance at a U.N. meeting in New York. Erdogan highlights the importance of the U.N. in discussing global issues, criticizing the decision as favoring Israel.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on the United States to swiftly reconsider its decision to withdraw the visas of Palestinian officials, preventing them from participating in an upcoming United Nations meeting in New York.
Erdogan pointed out that restricting Palestine's attendance contradicts the purpose of the U.N., which is to address global concerns and seek resolutions. He stated this on a flight back from China, taking issue with the U.S. move.
"The absence of the Palestinian delegation from the General Assembly will only serve Israel's interests," Erdogan commented. He further urged the U.S. to intervene against Israel's alleged human rights violations.
ALSO READ
Trump says he's awarding former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, reports AP.
Veteran Democrat Jerry Nadler to Retire: A New Era for New York Politics
Cultural Clash: NMACC's New York Event Postponed Amid Trade Tensions
United Nations Pushes for Enhanced Gang Suppression Force in Haiti Amidst Criticism