Erdogan Criticizes U.S. Visa Revocation for Palestinian Leaders

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on the United States to swiftly reconsider its decision to withdraw the visas of Palestinian officials, preventing them from participating in an upcoming United Nations meeting in New York.

Erdogan pointed out that restricting Palestine's attendance contradicts the purpose of the U.N., which is to address global concerns and seek resolutions. He stated this on a flight back from China, taking issue with the U.S. move.

"The absence of the Palestinian delegation from the General Assembly will only serve Israel's interests," Erdogan commented. He further urged the U.S. to intervene against Israel's alleged human rights violations.