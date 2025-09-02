Left Menu

Erdogan Criticizes U.S. Visa Revocation for Palestinian Leaders

Turkish President Erdogan urges the U.S. to reverse its decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials, which prevents their attendance at a U.N. meeting in New York. Erdogan highlights the importance of the U.N. in discussing global issues, criticizing the decision as favoring Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:32 IST
Erdogan Criticizes U.S. Visa Revocation for Palestinian Leaders
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on the United States to swiftly reconsider its decision to withdraw the visas of Palestinian officials, preventing them from participating in an upcoming United Nations meeting in New York.

Erdogan pointed out that restricting Palestine's attendance contradicts the purpose of the U.N., which is to address global concerns and seek resolutions. He stated this on a flight back from China, taking issue with the U.S. move.

"The absence of the Palestinian delegation from the General Assembly will only serve Israel's interests," Erdogan commented. He further urged the U.S. to intervene against Israel's alleged human rights violations.

TRENDING

1
Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for getting registered in voter lists from two constituencies.

Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for gettin...

 India
2
Yogi Government Launches Transparency-Focused Outsourcing Reforms in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Government Launches Transparency-Focused Outsourcing Reforms in Uttar P...

 India
3
Gurugram Drenched: Chaos Amid Deluge

Gurugram Drenched: Chaos Amid Deluge

 India
4
eDreams Takes Stand Against Illegal Listings in Israeli Settlements

eDreams Takes Stand Against Illegal Listings in Israeli Settlements

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025