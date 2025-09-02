Vyuha Labs: Pioneering Cyber Innovation for Enhanced Security

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, in collaboration with IIIT Hyderabad, has launched 'Vyuha Labs,' a cutting-edge Cyber Innovation Hub dedicated to advancing cybersecurity solutions. Spanning over 3,000 square feet, Vyuha Labs offers specialized tools and infrastructure to support initiatives combating cybercrime.

Shikha Goel, Director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, emphasized the hub's role in fostering cooperation between startups, academia, and industry to develop scalable solutions that bolster Telangana's and India's digital security framework. The initiative aligns with a broader memorandum of understanding focused on promoting innovation and capacity building in cybersecurity.

With cybercrime rapidly evolving, Telangana Director General of Police Jitender underscored the importance of such initiatives, stating that Vyuha Labs could set a precedent for nationwide security models. IIIT Hyderabad's Director Sandeep Shukla further highlighted the importance of academic institutions in driving research and innovation to protect citizens and businesses.

