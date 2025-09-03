Alphabet Triumphs in Antitrust Case, Shares Surge

Alphabet's stock soared by 6% during premarket trading on Wednesday following a crucial U.S. judicial decision. Judge Amit Mehta's ruling dismissed efforts to dismantle the Google parent company in a prominent antitrust case, enabling the tech giant to continue overseeing its Chrome browser and Android operating system. Despite barring some exclusive agreements with device and browser manufacturers, the court allowed Google to keep paying partners like Apple to feature its search engine.

Additionally, Google must share specific search index and interaction data with competitors, supporting AI rivals in developing effective chatbots and search alternatives. The favorable ruling potentially adds $144 billion to Alphabet's market value, easing significant legal uncertainties. The resolution indicates judicial willingness to adopt balanced solutions over aggressive approaches, commented Matt Britzman, Hargreaves Lansdown's senior equity analyst.

Alphabet's shares have risen by nearly 11.7% this year, surpassing the S&P 500 index. The decision enables deeper synergy with Apple, potentially integrating Google's AI into future iPhones, while also preventing a projected $20 billion loss for Apple's Services segment, according to Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes. As the U.S. government initially sued Google in 2020 for monopoly practices, Judge Mehta's current stance acknowledges the evolving competitive landscape shaped by AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)