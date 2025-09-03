Left Menu

Alphabet's Legal Triumph: A Regulatory Boost for Google

Alphabet shares soared following a U.S. judge's decision against breaking up Google, adding significant market value. The ruling allows Alphabet to maintain control over its significant technologies while barring some exclusive contracts, ultimately preserving valuable partnerships and promoting future development.

Updated: 03-09-2025 18:06 IST
On Wednesday, Alphabet experienced a significant stock surge, following a favorable court ruling that dismissed the prospect of breaking up the tech giant. This decision, delivered by Judge Amit Mehta, removes a substantial regulatory hurdle, consequently boosting Alphabet's market valuation by over $160 billion.

The ruling permits Google to maintain control over its Chrome browser and Android operating system, despite barring certain exclusive deals with device manufacturers and browser developers. However, Google can continue paying partners like Apple to prioritize its search engine, a move beneficial to both parties.

Analysts suggest this decision reinforces Alphabet's strategic alliances while enabling the potential integration of its Gemini AI with Apple products, enhancing Siri's capabilities. Despite antitrust challenges, Alphabet's dominance remains significant, as it continues to outpace competitors in the evolving tech landscape.

