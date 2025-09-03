Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight
A U.S. judge has modified Google's search engine operations to limit its monopolistic practices while rejecting a full breakup. The ruling provides competitors access to Google's search data, aiming to encourage competition. The decision acknowledges AI's role in reshaping the tech industry and retains some of Google's existing partnerships.
A significant judicial decision aims to reshape Google's handling of its search engine to attenuate its domineering influence while dismissing the call for an outright breakup of the technology giant. This adjustment arrives as AI innovations redefine the industry's competitive landscape.
US District Judge Amit Mehta emphasized that the case challenges traditional judicial roles, requiring an outlook into future tech dynamics. The ruling stipulates that Google's rivals gain access to critical search data, allowing for revived competition, yet maintains existing lucrative deals for Google as standard practice.
The antitrust ruling, heralded by the Justice Department, stops short of more drastic measures like ordering Google to sell its Chrome browser, a move deemed unnecessary by Mehta. Meanwhile, industry players respond with strategic delight, reflecting both relief and continued vigilance over Google's unyielding market grip.
(With inputs from agencies.)
