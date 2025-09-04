Veterans Propel Europe's Defence Startups to New Heights

Europe's defence technology landscape is undergoing a transformation driven by the expertise of military veterans. As former service members apply their battlefield insights to startup innovation, the sector is seeing unprecedented growth, fueled by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and surging investment.

Figures show that veterans are at the helm of a significant portion of defence startups, bringing invaluable experience to a rapidly evolving industry. This experiential advantage is not just reshaping technology but accelerating development processes, as evidenced by the swift deployment of battle-ready solutions.

The rise in defence investment, now reaching upwards of $5.2 billion, underscores the sector's dynamic expansion, supported by a synergy of military proficiency and entrepreneurial drive. As NATO ramps up defence spending, the role of soldier-entrepreneurs becomes increasingly crucial in meeting the demand for tested technology on the front lines.

