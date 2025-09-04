Left Menu

Amit Kshatriya: Steering NASA's New Era of Space Exploration

Amit Kshatriya, a seasoned NASA veteran and decorated Indian-American, has been appointed as NASA's new exploration-focused associate administrator. With over two decades of experience, he will lead the agency's ambitious Moon to Mars Programme, aiming to enhance American leadership in space exploration and foster growth in the commercial space sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:53 IST
Amit Kshatriya: Steering NASA's New Era of Space Exploration

Amit Kshatriya, an esteemed Indian-American and seasoned NASA veteran, has been appointed as the agency's new exploration-focused associate administrator, marking a pivotal shift in NASA's executive leadership.

Kshatriya, who has dedicated over 20 years to NASA, will now spearhead the ambitious Moon to Mars Programme. His leadership is crucial as the program aims to advance American endeavors in crewed missions to the Moon and solidify preparations for humanity's first mission to Mars under the Artemis campaign.

The Trump administration views this appointment as a strategic move to reinforce America's leadership in the global space race. Kshatriya's expertise is expected to draw NASA closer to the booming U.S. commercial space sector, thereby boosting the space economy and ensuring the United States remains at the forefront of space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

 India
2
Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

 India
3
Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

 India
4
Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025