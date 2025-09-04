Left Menu

Boost for Tech: Andhra Pradesh Sanctions Rs 856 Crore PCB Plant Incentive

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved an Rs 856 crore incentive package for Syrma SGS to establish India's largest printed circuit board plant. Located near Chennai, the project, in partnership with Shinhyup Electronics, will begin by October 2026 and contribute significantly to India's electronics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has greenlit an ambitious incentive package worth Rs 856 crore to facilitate the establishment of India's largest printed circuit board (PCB) plant by Syrma SGS. This approval came during a recent state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Syrma SGS plans to set up the massive PCB plant with an investment of Rs 1,595 crore, in collaboration with Korean company Shinhyup Electronics. The agreement outlines a 51:49 equity partnership, with the Andhra Pradesh government supporting the project by offering 12.56 acres of land at a subsidized rate.

Located in the Naidupeta industrial area near Chennai, this facility is set to be operational by October 2026. It aims to add Rs 6,200 crore to Syrma SGS's topline by FY2027, driven by the increasing demand for PCBs in automotive, healthcare, and smart metering sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

