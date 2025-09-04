GM Scales Back on Electric Vehicle Production Amid Policy Shift

General Motors is the latest automaker to scale back on electric vehicle production, a move influenced by recent policy changes from President Donald Trump's administration. The company is cutting output at its Spring Hill, Tennessee plant, which produces the electric Cadillac SUVs Lyriq and Vistiq.

The production halt is set for December, with further cuts planned in the first five months of the following year. GM will temporarily lay off one of its two work shifts and delay starting a second shift at a plant near Kansas City slated for the Chevy Bolt EV production.

GM's decision comes as a response to the removal of a $7,500 consumer tax credit for EVs, a subsidy cut expected to impact EV sales. CEO Mary Barra highlights the role of these credits in driving demand, confessing concerns over slower growth without them.

