GM Scales Back EV Production Amid Changing Policies
General Motors is reducing production at its main EV factory in response to the U.S. administration's withdrawal of federal support for electric vehicles. Production of Cadillac's Lyriq and Vistiq SUVs is being cut, with adjustments affecting shifts and potential expansion plans at a Kansas City plant.
General Motors has announced plans to decrease output at its primary electric vehicle manufacturing facility as the Trump administration retracts federal incentives for green cars.
December production of Cadillac's Lyriq and Vistiq SUVs in Spring Hill, Tennessee, will halt, impacting one of GM's most successful EV lines. The company plans further production cuts for the first five months of the following year, including workforce adjustments.
Moreover, GM is postponing indefinitely the commencement of an additional shift at a Kansas City plant, which is expected to start manufacturing the Chevy Bolt EV this year. The rollback comes after the elimination of a significant $7,500 EV tax credit, previously influencing consumer demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
