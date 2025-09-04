Wall Street Wobbles: Mixed Opening Amid Payroll Dip

Wall Street experienced a mixed opening on Thursday, influenced by a private payroll report that fell short of expectations. This caused unease among investors and led to varied market reactions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 66.4 points, or 0.15%, starting the day at 45,204.87. In contrast, the broader S&P 500 index managed to climb by 8.3 points, up by 0.13%, reaching 6,456.6. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by 42.2 points, or 0.20%, to hit 21,539.91.

Adding to the cautious sentiment, Salesforce shares saw a notable drop as the cloud computing giant issued a revenue forecast that investors found discouraging, further adding to the day's financial discourse.