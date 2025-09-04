Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles: Mixed Opening Amid Payroll Dip

Wall Street's Thursday opening saw a mixed performance following an underwhelming private payrolls report. Salesforce shares declined due to a bleak revenue projection. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced minor gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:09 IST
Wall Street Wobbles: Mixed Opening Amid Payroll Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a mixed opening on Thursday, influenced by a private payroll report that fell short of expectations. This caused unease among investors and led to varied market reactions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 66.4 points, or 0.15%, starting the day at 45,204.87. In contrast, the broader S&P 500 index managed to climb by 8.3 points, up by 0.13%, reaching 6,456.6. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by 42.2 points, or 0.20%, to hit 21,539.91.

Adding to the cautious sentiment, Salesforce shares saw a notable drop as the cloud computing giant issued a revenue forecast that investors found discouraging, further adding to the day's financial discourse.

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025