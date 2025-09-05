UPDATE 1-Operation under way after teacher stabbed at German school, police say
Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:38 IST
A teacher has been injured in a stabbing attack at a vocational college in the German city of Essen and a police operation is under way, police said on X on Friday.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information from Reuters. German newspaper Bild reported that a pupil suspected in the stabbing was at large.
The report said it was unclear whether other people had been injured in the attack. (Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
