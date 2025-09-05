UPDATE 1-Operation under way after teacher stabbed at German school, police say

A teacher has been injured in a stabbing attack at a vocational college in the German city of Essen and a police operation is under way, police said on X on Friday.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information from Reuters. German newspaper Bild reported that a pupil suspected in the stabbing was at large.

The report said it was unclear whether other people had been injured in the attack. (Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More)

