RealX closes Rs 9.4 cr real estate deal in record 45 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:35 IST
Fractional ownership platform RealX on Friday announced successful closure of its offering, for a prime 9-acre development project in Dwarka, Gujarat, to 93 investors for Rs 9.4 crore.

The deal, which attracted 93 investors and was fully subscribed within 45 days, showcases a huge demand for tokenised real estate technology and legal innovation, a company statement said. RealX closed the deal for Rs 9.4 crore, it added.

RealX has embedded legal property rights directly into blockchain tokens, creating a proprietary model that operates entirely within existing legal frameworks.

This innovation represents years of intellectual property development in both legal and technology frameworks, combining cutting-edge blockchain technology with sophisticated legal structuring to deliver genuine Right to Registered Co-Ownership (RRO) through digital assets.

Manish Kumar, CEO of RealX, said, "What we have accomplished with the Dwarka project, validates our revolutionary Secure Digital Rights (SDR) technology that makes RealX the world's first platform to embed direct legal property rights within blockchain tokens. Our investors are holding Property Tokens that provide direct Rights on the property, with full legal enforceability in courts.'' The sector has immense potential; Dubai has embraced tokenized real estate through Dubai Land Department actively supporting it.

Elsewhere, the platforms typically rely on SPV structures that separate legal ownership from token ownership.

The United States' RWA tokenisation has reached over USD 8 billion in total value locked, yet most solutions offer securities or derivative instruments rather than direct property rights.

Qatar and Singapore continue developing regulatory frameworks, but lack the integrated legal-blockchain model that eliminates intermediary structures entirely. The successful closure comes amidst a global surge in Real World Asset (RWA) tokenisation.

However, RealX's approach fundamentally differentiates it from global competitors by solving the critical challenge that has plagued the industry, the gap between blockchain tokens and actual legal ownership.

RealX is the world's first platform to successfully embed direct legal property rights within blockchain tokens through its pioneering SDR technology.

Unlike other players globally, RealX does not create SPVs or offer securities. Instead, it provides direct co-ownership through its proprietary legal framework built on existing property laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

