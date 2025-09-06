Left Menu

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic reaches a $1.5 billion settlement in a class-action lawsuit over the use of copyrighted books to train its AI chatbot, marking the largest copyright recovery to date. The agreement, which includes destroying pirated copies, reflects ongoing debates on AI and copyright in tech sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 01:18 IST
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking settlement, AI company Anthropic has agreed to pay $1.5 billion to address claims from authors that their books were used without permission to train the chatbot Claude. The resolution marks it as the largest publicly reported copyright recovery, surpassing any previous class action or individual cases.

The controversy surrounding AI's use of copyrighted materials persists, as Anthropic faces potential future infringement claims. However, the company will erase the unauthorized downloaded book copies as part of the settlement, which, notably, does not admit any liability. The lawsuit by authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson is part of a larger wave targeting tech giants like OpenAI and Meta.

U.S. District Judge Alsup's earlier ruling acknowledged fair use, but highlighted the problematic storing of pirated books. A trial was initially set for December to quantify damages, which could have soared to billions. The broader debate on AI's use of copyrighted content continues in courts, with significant implications for the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

 Global
2
Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

 Global
3
Novak Djokovic: Facing New Contenders

Novak Djokovic: Facing New Contenders

 Global
4
Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025