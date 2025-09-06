Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Targets Global 'Hostage Diplomacy'

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to classify countries as state sponsors of wrongful detention. This move aims to sanction these nations if they wrongfully hold Americans. Countries like China, Iran, and Afghanistan are being reviewed for designation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:27 IST
President Donald Trump has issued a decisive executive order aimed at nations that engage in 'hostage diplomacy' by wrongfully detaining American citizens. The order allows Washington to label these countries as state sponsors of such activities, triggering sanctions and other punitive measures.

Senior U.S. officials have highlighted countries like China, Iran, and Afghanistan as potential targets for these new sanctions. The policy would function similarly to the Foreign Terrorist Organization designations, which include export controls and entry bans.

The Trump administration is focused on ensuring the swift return of Americans held abroad, securing the release of 72 individuals since January. Notable releases include Marc Fogel and Ksenia Karelina from Russian detention. Global organizations have praised this move, seeing it as a robust effort to deter nations from wrongful detention practices.

