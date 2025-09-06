Left Menu

Frozen Tokens: Justin Sun's Crypto Clash with World Liberty

Justin Sun, a major backer of World Liberty Financial, reports that his $WLFI tokens have been unjustifiably frozen. Despite initial investments totaling $75 million, Sun, a significant player in the cryptocurrency industry, faces potential conflicts as World Liberty navigates regulatory scrutiny and blacklists associated with wallet security issues.

06-09-2025
Justin Sun, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world, disclosed on Friday that his tokens connected to President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial, valued at $75 million, had been frozen. This announcement came following the public trading debut of the tokens, which have since fallen in value.

Sun expressed his concerns on the platform X, urging World Liberty to unblock the tokens he claims were unjustly frozen. While Sun remained tight-lipped about the exact details, World Liberty acknowledged community worries surrounding wallet blacklists but did not directly address Sun's situation.

The freezing of Sun's tokens underscores the intricate business affiliations fueling the Trump family's burgeoning fortunes within the crypto sector. These developments emerge amidst prevailing regulatory challenges, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ongoing civil fraud case against Sun.

