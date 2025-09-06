Left Menu

AstraZeneca Boosts Indian Innovation with Major Investment in Chennai

AstraZeneca announces a Rs 176 crore investment in Chennai's Global Innovation & Technology Centre. This move, marking the third significant investment in India within two years, aims to enhance healthcare innovation and solidify Chennai as a global innovation hub, creating skilled opportunities in cutting-edge technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:08 IST
Global pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has unveiled plans to inject Rs 176 crore into its Global Innovation & Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai, significantly expanding its capabilities and infrastructure in India.

As the third major investment in India within the past two years, this financial commitment underscores AstraZeneca's ambition to fortify its leadership in healthcare innovation both on a national and global platform. Siva Padmanabhan, Managing Director of AstraZeneca India Pvt Ltd, highlighted Chennai's evolving role as a pivotal innovation hub, emphasizing the state's immense potential in fostering groundbreaking advancements.

This strategic expansion is designed to bolster AstraZeneca's technology and innovation workforce, encompassing experts in artificial intelligence, data science, and supply chain analytics, ultimately driving forward healthcare outcomes. Moreover, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised the venture as a testament to the state's excellence in global innovation, poised to generate skilled jobs and promote knowledge exchange.

