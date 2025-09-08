Left Menu

Crisis at Hyundai Plant: Trump Calls for American Hiring

President Trump urges foreign companies to hire American workers following a raid at Hyundai's Georgia plant where 475 workers were detained. He emphasizes respecting immigration laws while allowing skilled foreign experts to train locals. South Korea regrets the arrests, highlighting diplomatic tensions.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has called on foreign companies to prioritize hiring and training American workers, following a significant immigration enforcement operation at a Hyundai Motor manufacturing facility in Georgia last week.

The raid resulted in the detention of approximately 475 workers, prompting Trump to urge respect for U.S. immigration laws. In response, he reassured foreign investors that their contributions are valued, promising a streamlined legal path for bringing skilled personnel to the U.S.

While the South Korean government has expressed regret over the incident, Trump explored the idea of allowing international manufacturing experts to assist in training American workers, maintaining a diplomatic balance with South Korea amid the tensions.

