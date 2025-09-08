Left Menu

Volkswagen Unifies Indian Tech Operations under One Vision

Volkswagen Group has consolidated its Indian technology operations into Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions [India], aligning with global IT hubs in Germany and Portugal. The reorganization aims to enhance innovation, customer-centric solutions, and the use of AI to drive the Group's digital transformation and future mobility initiatives.

Volkswagen Group has strategically unified its Indian technology operations under the newly rebranded entity, Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions [India]. This move aligns Volkswagen's Indian operations with its global IT hubs in Germany and Portugal, forging a pathway for enhanced knowledge sharing, innovation, and scalable enterprise solutions.

Volkswagen's India operations are now a pivotal component of the brand's IT operation, delivering comprehensive IT products and solutions. These efforts support the group's transition towards a digital-first, innovation-driven enterprise, fostering closer synergy with global counterparts.

With over 3,800 professionals, Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions [India] stands as the Group's largest digital partner, focusing on artificial intelligence and sustaining core values such as customer obsession and technology leadership, while introducing a contemporary visual identity to symbolize this evolution.

