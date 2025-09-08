Volkswagen Unifies Indian Tech Operations under One Vision

Volkswagen Group has strategically unified its Indian technology operations under the newly rebranded entity, Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions [India]. This move aligns Volkswagen's Indian operations with its global IT hubs in Germany and Portugal, forging a pathway for enhanced knowledge sharing, innovation, and scalable enterprise solutions.

Volkswagen's India operations are now a pivotal component of the brand's IT operation, delivering comprehensive IT products and solutions. These efforts support the group's transition towards a digital-first, innovation-driven enterprise, fostering closer synergy with global counterparts.

With over 3,800 professionals, Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions [India] stands as the Group's largest digital partner, focusing on artificial intelligence and sustaining core values such as customer obsession and technology leadership, while introducing a contemporary visual identity to symbolize this evolution.