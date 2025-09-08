Left Menu

QCY Sets Sound Strides in India with Wearable Technology Expansion

Global audio pioneer QCY enters the Indian market with plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. Targeting a significant market share, QCY aims for $75-100 million by 2026, driven by its investment in manufacturing, R&D, and distribution. The brand is launching six flagship audio products under the Make in India initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:36 IST
Audio giant QCY has announced its debut in the Indian market, marking a strategic move with the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana.

Aiming for a $75-100 million share by 2026, QCY is investing heavily in India's rapidly growing wearable tech sector, focusing on manufacturing, research and development, and distribution under the Make in India initiative.

With the festive season around the corner, the company is launching six flagship products, strengthening India's position in the audio landscape with innovative sound solutions and wide-reaching accessibility through an expanding offline retail network.

