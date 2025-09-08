QCY Sets Sound Strides in India with Wearable Technology Expansion

Audio giant QCY has announced its debut in the Indian market, marking a strategic move with the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana.

Aiming for a $75-100 million share by 2026, QCY is investing heavily in India's rapidly growing wearable tech sector, focusing on manufacturing, research and development, and distribution under the Make in India initiative.

With the festive season around the corner, the company is launching six flagship products, strengthening India's position in the audio landscape with innovative sound solutions and wide-reaching accessibility through an expanding offline retail network.

(With inputs from agencies.)