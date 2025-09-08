Left Menu

Telangana Partners with Deakin University to Launch AI Centre of Excellence

Telangana collaborates with Deakin University to establish an AI Centre of Excellence, aimed at advancing AI innovation and skills development. The initiative involves collaborative research in healthcare, agriculture, and governance, while also offering mentorship and training for Telangana startups, and aims to solidify Telangana's position as a leader in AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Telangana has teamed up with Deakin University from Australia to set up an AI Centre of Excellence, aiming to cement its standing as a leader in emerging technologies. The collaboration was announced through a Letter of Intent signed in the presence of Telangana's IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu.

The agreement was formalized between Deakin University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Iain Martin, and Deputy Secretary of the IT Department, Bhavesh Mishra. Minister Babu emphasized that this initiative would boost AI innovation, skill development, and entrepreneurship, while also fostering greater bilateral ties between Telangana and Australia.

The new Centre will focus on collaborative research expanding AI applications across various sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and governance. Furthermore, it aims to enhance citizen services and address social challenges. This initiative will also involve crafting market-oriented AI programs in partnership with Young Indian Skill University and offering mentorship to local startups from Australian experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

