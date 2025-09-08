Nigeria's Striking Challenge: Osimhen Out of World Cup Qualifier
Victor Osimhen, Nigeria's key striker, will miss Tuesday's crucial World Cup qualifier in South Africa due to a foot injury. Nigeria, trailing behind South Africa in Group C, sees this match as pivotal for their World Cup ambitions. The group winner will secure a spot in the finals in North America.
Nigeria faces a significant challenge as star striker Victor Osimhen is sidelined for the decisive World Cup qualifier against South Africa due to a foot injury. The team must navigate this setback, confirmed by officials on Monday, having developed during Nigeria's 1-0 victory over Rwanda last Saturday.
Osimhen, the prominent forward named 2023 African Footballer of the Year, exited the pitch after just 32 minutes of play. Nigeria trails the group leaders South Africa by six points. However, a potential three-point sanction against South Africa for previous rule infractions could reshape the standings, intensifying the stakes of this match for the Super Eagles.
The outcome of this qualifier is crucial, as a win could propel Nigeria to the top of Group C, ensuring their place in the North American finals next year. The football world watches closely to see how Nigeria adapts to this challenge.
