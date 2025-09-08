Nigeria's Striking Challenge: Osimhen Out of World Cup Qualifier

Nigeria faces a significant challenge as star striker Victor Osimhen is sidelined for the decisive World Cup qualifier against South Africa due to a foot injury. The team must navigate this setback, confirmed by officials on Monday, having developed during Nigeria's 1-0 victory over Rwanda last Saturday.

Osimhen, the prominent forward named 2023 African Footballer of the Year, exited the pitch after just 32 minutes of play. Nigeria trails the group leaders South Africa by six points. However, a potential three-point sanction against South Africa for previous rule infractions could reshape the standings, intensifying the stakes of this match for the Super Eagles.

The outcome of this qualifier is crucial, as a win could propel Nigeria to the top of Group C, ensuring their place in the North American finals next year. The football world watches closely to see how Nigeria adapts to this challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)