Generation Z Sparks Nepal's Social Media Uprising
Riots in Nepal's capital over a social media ban and corruption have turned deadly, claiming at least 14 lives with many more injured. Protesters, particularly from Generation Z, are voicing their frustration against government's restrictive policies amid widespread internet usage. The unrest reflects a global trend of governments regulating social media.
A wave of violent protests rocked Nepal's capital, resulting in at least 14 casualties and dozens injured, as police clamped down on demonstrators with tear gas and rubber bullets. The uproar was sparked by a government-imposed social media blackout, fueling anger among citizens accusing the administration of corruption.
Demonstrations led by Nepal's youth, referred to as 'demonstrations by Gen Z', emphasize the discontent of the country's younger generation towards the government's policies. A parliamentary spokesperson, Ekram Giri, confirmed that while protesters breached parts of the parliament complex, police managed to expel them effectively.
The government's decision to block several social media sites was cited as necessary to curb misinformation and fraud, amid claims of misuse. However, this has only exacerbated public outrage, adding Nepal to the global discourse on the balance between regulation and free expression in digital spaces.
