TECNO Unveils the World's Slimmest 3D Curved Smartphone: POVA Slim 5G
TECNO Mobile India launches the world's slimmest 3D curved smartphone, POVA Slim 5G. Designed for style, speed, and smart technology, it features Dynamic Mood Light Design, Ella AI, and strong connectivity. Available from September 8, priced at INR 19,999, it suits India's digital generation with innovative features.
TECNO Mobile India has announced the release of its latest innovation, the TECNO POVA Slim 5G, marking it as the world's slimmest 3D curved smartphone. Aimed at users who value style, speed, and advanced technology, this ultra-slim device embodies TECNO's commitment to empowering India's digital-savvy generation.
This innovative smartphone includes the world's first Dynamic Mood Light Design, which enhances user interaction by lighting up according to calls, notifications, and even user moods. Featuring a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display, it offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, delivering stellar visuals for gaming and streaming.
Durability is a priority with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and military-grade protection. Equipped with Ella AI supporting Indian languages and superior connectivity technologies, the POVA Slim 5G, priced at INR 19,999, is available in stores across India starting September 8.
