The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is accelerating the review process for nicotine pouches, a move driven by pressure from the Trump administration. According to meeting transcripts seen by Reuters, the FDA plans to fast-track approvals for four major tobacco companies under a pilot program starting Monday, aiming for completion by December.

The initiative targets pouches from Philip Morris International, Altria, Reynolds American, and Turning Point Brands. This expedited process comes as tobacco firms seek quicker market entry, sparing years of regulatory wait. The FDA had previously authorized its first group of poutch products in January after a five-year wait, marking significant delays in new product approvals.

This pilot could hasten legal launches and clear doubts over the legality of unapproved market products. FDA officials reiterated their commitment to public health without compromising scientific standards. However, industry lobbyists, including BAT's Reynolds, have actively pushed for these changes while the White House remained silent on the issue.

