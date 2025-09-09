Left Menu

WESTEX Showcases Cutting-Edge Safety Fabrics at OGA 2025

WESTEX, renowned for its flame-resistant and arc-rated fabrics, displayed its latest protective innovations at Oil and Gas Asia 2025. The event highlighted advanced solutions meeting complex regional regulations, reinforcing WESTEX's commitment to superior safety standards. The showcase included new fabrics offering enhanced comfort, durability, and regulatory compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:09 IST
WESTEX Showcases Cutting-Edge Safety Fabrics at OGA 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WESTEX, a prominent figure in flame-resistant and arc-rated fabrics, made a significant impact at the Oil and Gas Asia (OGA) 2025 held in Kuala Lumpur. The event, attended on September 2–4, saw WESTEX unveiling innovative safety solutions tailored to the region's complex regulatory standards.

In collaboration with Petrochem Safety, WESTEX featured advanced fabric innovations including the Enhanced Synergy Pro™ Fabric and Aramid Arc Flash Suit, designed for increased durability and comfort while meeting stringent safety standards. These innovations highlight WESTEX's dedication to pioneering safety in industrial apparel.

With certifications aligning with Malaysian safety regulations, WESTEX aims to strengthen its presence in Malaysia. Their participation at OGA 2025 underscores a commitment to delivering top-tier protective apparel solutions, keeping pace with the growing demand across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Education Crisis in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Education Crisis in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Tragedy in Yarova: Airstrike Raises Global Demand for Peace

Tragedy in Yarova: Airstrike Raises Global Demand for Peace

 Global
3
Nepal in Crisis: PM Resigns Amid Nationwide Unrest

Nepal in Crisis: PM Resigns Amid Nationwide Unrest

 Nepal
4
Israeli military says its air force carries out a targeted strike on Hamas leaders, without saying where, reports AP.

Israeli military says its air force carries out a targeted strike on Hamas l...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025