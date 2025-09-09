WESTEX Showcases Cutting-Edge Safety Fabrics at OGA 2025

WESTEX, a prominent figure in flame-resistant and arc-rated fabrics, made a significant impact at the Oil and Gas Asia (OGA) 2025 held in Kuala Lumpur. The event, attended on September 2–4, saw WESTEX unveiling innovative safety solutions tailored to the region's complex regulatory standards.

In collaboration with Petrochem Safety, WESTEX featured advanced fabric innovations including the Enhanced Synergy Pro™ Fabric and Aramid Arc Flash Suit, designed for increased durability and comfort while meeting stringent safety standards. These innovations highlight WESTEX's dedication to pioneering safety in industrial apparel.

With certifications aligning with Malaysian safety regulations, WESTEX aims to strengthen its presence in Malaysia. Their participation at OGA 2025 underscores a commitment to delivering top-tier protective apparel solutions, keeping pace with the growing demand across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)