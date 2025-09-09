Portugal Seeks Economic Strength Through China amid Ukraine Conflict
Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro visited China to strengthen economic ties while urging President Xi Jinping to leverage his relationship with Russia for peace in Ukraine. Despite tensions over trade and technology, Portugal remains engaged with China through initiatives like the Belt and Road.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:46 IST
Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro made a diplomatic appeal to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing, urging him to utilize China's strong ties with Russia to foster peace in Ukraine.
Portugal seeks to boost economic relations with China following a recession recovery aided by Chinese investments, despite challenges posed by U.S. tariffs and European Union concerns over trade practices.
Amid robust investment connections, Portugal remains committed to China's Belt and Road Initiative but holds reservations over the inclusion of Chinese technology in its 5G network, highlighting ongoing tensions in their partnership.
