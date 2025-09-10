Poland's Defensive Maneuver: Drones and Airspace Security

In a significant escalation of regional security measures, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that a security operation is underway to address drones infiltrating Poland's airspace.

The initiative comes in response to Poland's previous day's decision to activate its air defences, alongside NATO's, targeting drones following a Russian air offensive on western Ukraine.

This event marks the first involvement of Warsaw's military assets in its national airspace during the Ukrainian conflict, highlighting the growing complexities of regional airspace management.