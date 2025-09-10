Poland's Defensive Maneuver: Drones and Airspace Security
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced an ongoing security operation focused on drones entering Poland's airspace. The move follows Poland and NATO's activation of air defences to intercept drones, marking the first such engagement in Polish airspace since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:28 IST
- Country:
- Poland
In a significant escalation of regional security measures, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that a security operation is underway to address drones infiltrating Poland's airspace.
The initiative comes in response to Poland's previous day's decision to activate its air defences, alongside NATO's, targeting drones following a Russian air offensive on western Ukraine.
This event marks the first involvement of Warsaw's military assets in its national airspace during the Ukrainian conflict, highlighting the growing complexities of regional airspace management.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland and NATO Mobilize in Response to Russian Drone Incursion
Poland Temporarily Closes Airspace Amid Military Actions
Rapid Response: Poland's Territorial Adjustment Amid Airspace Violations
Poland's Firm Stance Against Airspace Aggression
Poland Takes Action: NATO Air Defenses Engage for First Time in Ukraine War