Tata Communications and Cisco Join Forces to Revolutionize Global IoT Connectivity

Tata Communications and Cisco form a strategic partnership to address challenges in global IoT deployments, leveraging Tata's MOVE™ eSIM solution and Cisco's IoT Control Center. This collaboration aims to enhance device management, increase scalability, and empower industries by providing seamless, unified connectivity across various networks and standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Communications has announced a strategic partnership with Cisco to tackle significant challenges in global IoT deployments. This collaboration seeks to reshape the connectivity landscape for businesses by integrating Tata's MOVE™ eSIM solution with Cisco's IoT Control Center, aiming to streamline device management and enhance scalability.

The partnership aims to address persistent hurdles faced by enterprises such as fragmented SIM hardware and complex provisioning, offering a seamless, unified connectivity platform. Through this collaboration, businesses can expect reduced integration efforts, enhanced visibility, and control over their IoT deployments, facilitating faster and more efficient scaling of operations.

Key beneficiaries of this initiative are industries heavily reliant on IoT connectivity, such as transportation and manufacturing. Both Tata Communications and Cisco envision this alliance as a pivotal shift in the IoT industry, enabling enterprises to innovate and optimize their connected ecosystems with greater agility and confidence.

Latest News

