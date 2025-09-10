Pandora Expands American Presence with New Distribution Hub

Jewellery giant Pandora announced plans to extend its operational capabilities in North America by establishing a larger distribution center in Maryland. This strategic move is aimed at supporting the company's rapid growth trajectory in the United States, its largest and fastest-growing market.

The Danish brand has noted a remarkable 12% organic growth in the U.S. during the first half of 2025, a market where its revenues more than doubled from 2020 to 2024. Currently operating 500 stores in the country, Pandora aims to expand its distribution capacity by almost 80% with the new facility set for Anne Arundel County.

"By expanding our operational capabilities, we are positioning Pandora to capture the strong growth opportunities we continue to see across North America," stated Luciano Rodembusch, President of Pandora North America. Construction is set to begin this month, with an opening slated for the first half of 2026. The company employs 8,000 U.S. workers, representing 22% of its global workforce.