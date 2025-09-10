Left Menu

Pandora Expands American Presence with New Distribution Hub

Pandora plans to enhance its North American market share by constructing a larger distribution center in Maryland. The expansion, intended to accommodate increasing U.S. demand, will boost Pandora's distribution footprint by nearly 80%. The facility is expected to open by 2026 and supports increasing growth opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:07 IST
Pandora Expands American Presence with New Distribution Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jewellery giant Pandora announced plans to extend its operational capabilities in North America by establishing a larger distribution center in Maryland. This strategic move is aimed at supporting the company's rapid growth trajectory in the United States, its largest and fastest-growing market.

The Danish brand has noted a remarkable 12% organic growth in the U.S. during the first half of 2025, a market where its revenues more than doubled from 2020 to 2024. Currently operating 500 stores in the country, Pandora aims to expand its distribution capacity by almost 80% with the new facility set for Anne Arundel County.

"By expanding our operational capabilities, we are positioning Pandora to capture the strong growth opportunities we continue to see across North America," stated Luciano Rodembusch, President of Pandora North America. Construction is set to begin this month, with an opening slated for the first half of 2026. The company employs 8,000 U.S. workers, representing 22% of its global workforce.

TRENDING

1
NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

 Global
2
India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp

India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp

 India
3
NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusions

NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusion...

 Belgium
4
Mauritius and India's Unbreakable Economic Bond: A Gateway to Africa

Mauritius and India's Unbreakable Economic Bond: A Gateway to Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025