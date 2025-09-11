U.S. Greenlights $1.07 Billion Missile Deal with Finland
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.07 billion sale of AIM-120D-3 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Finland. RTX Corp has been identified as the principal contractor for this deal, aimed at enhancing Finland's defense capabilities.
In a significant move to bolster Finland's military capabilities, the U.S. State Department has sanctioned a potential sale of advanced missiles worth $1.07 billion. The package includes AIM-120D-3 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles alongside accompanying equipment.
The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that RTX Corp is slated to be the principal contractor for this substantial arms deal. The agreement underscores the strategic defense partnership between the U.S. and Finland.
This deal aligns with Finland's efforts to enhance its air defense systems amid evolving geopolitical challenges. Pending further governmental approvals, it marks a pivotal step in Helsinki's defense strategy.
