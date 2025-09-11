Left Menu

U.S. Greenlights $1.07 Billion Missile Deal with Finland

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.07 billion sale of AIM-120D-3 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Finland. RTX Corp has been identified as the principal contractor for this deal, aimed at enhancing Finland's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:44 IST
U.S. Greenlights $1.07 Billion Missile Deal with Finland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to bolster Finland's military capabilities, the U.S. State Department has sanctioned a potential sale of advanced missiles worth $1.07 billion. The package includes AIM-120D-3 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles alongside accompanying equipment.

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that RTX Corp is slated to be the principal contractor for this substantial arms deal. The agreement underscores the strategic defense partnership between the U.S. and Finland.

This deal aligns with Finland's efforts to enhance its air defense systems amid evolving geopolitical challenges. Pending further governmental approvals, it marks a pivotal step in Helsinki's defense strategy.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Unfold: Herzog and Starmer Clash over Israel-Palestine Policies

Diplomatic Tensions Unfold: Herzog and Starmer Clash over Israel-Palestine P...

 Global
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Defense Talks Amid Global Tensions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Defense Talks Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Charlie Kirk is in critical condition at hospital after being shot at Utah event, reports AP, quoting source.

Charlie Kirk is in critical condition at hospital after being shot at Utah e...

 Global
4
Charlie Kirk: A High-Profile Utah Shooting Incident

Charlie Kirk: A High-Profile Utah Shooting Incident

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025