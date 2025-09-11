Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Demand and Rate Cut Anticipation

The S&P 500 set a new record high on Wednesday, bolstered by a surge in Oracle shares and moderated inflation data suggesting imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Oracle achieved its largest single-day percentage rise since 1992, driven by increased demand from AI firms for cloud services, pushing its market value toward $970 billion.

Meanwhile, AI-related chip stocks like Nvidia saw gains, and power suppliers to data centers also benefited, though Apple continued to decline, reflecting mixed performances across tech sectors.

