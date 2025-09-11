South Korea and U.S. Discuss New Visa Category for Workers

South Korea and the United States are in talks to create a new visa category for South Korean workers. This development follows the recent detention of around 300 Korean workers in Georgia. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address the situation.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Minister Cho announced that a chartered plane is set to depart on Thursday to repatriate the detained workers. This initiative highlights the urgency and importance the South Korean government places on resolving the issue as swiftly as possible.

While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security hasn't issued an official comment, the discussions between the two nations signify a collaborative move towards more flexible work arrangements for South Korean nationals in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)