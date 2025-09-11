Kuraray Inaugurates Cutting-Edge Technical Center in Singapore

Kuraray Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-headquartered company, has taken a significant step to boost its presence in the Asian market by launching the Kuraray Asia Pacific Technical Center. This new facility is housed in the Singapore Science Park and is designed to serve as a hub for technical support focused on the rapidly growing needs in the region.

The center is equipped to evaluate and analyze materials like PVOH and EVOH resins as well as activated carbon, addressing increasing regional demands. It aims to offer prompt, specialized proposals tailored to local requirements, while fostering open innovation and collaborative development with customers.

During the opening ceremony, key figures emphasized the strategic advantage of the center's location, highlighting its role in accelerating market development and a commitment to sustainable solutions. Kuraray intends to use this facility to meet customer needs and strengthen its business in Asia.

